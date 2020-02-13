30 Under 30 2020
Akhil Aryan: On a power trip

To accelerate the transition to an all-electric future, the battery management and intelligence platform uses analytics to improve battery performance

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 13, 2020 01:30:12 PM IST
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 03:41:07 PM IST
I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.

akhil aryanImage: Aditi Tailang

Akhil Aryan | 28
Co-founder, ION Energy

ION Energy was founded in October 2016 by Akhil Aryan (28). The company “is primarily a battery management and intelligence platform” provider, Aryan says. “Our mission is to accelerate the transition to an all-electric future.”

ION uses advanced electronics, Internet of Things technologies and cloud-based analytics—areas that aren’t the traditional strengths of makers of vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

“We are today India’s largest battery-management system [BMS] company,” Aryan claims. This is a combination of hardware electronics—almost like a motherboard—and software. ION also makes an analytics solution called Edison Analytics that sends back over-the-air instructions and software code to the vehicle’s BMS to improve the battery’s performance.

In 2017 Alexandre Collet sold his BMS company Freemens in France to ION and came on board as co-founder and CTO. Today, ION has a third of the market for the type of technologies it sells, in the electric two- and three-wheeler market in India, Aryan claims. Based in Mumbai, the startup has a staff of 53 and does both its R&D and manufacturing in India and ships its products to 12 countries. Revenue is expected to jump from $2-4 million in 2019-20 to $10 million in the following year.

ION Energy’s technologies and solutions are “agnostic to use cases [stationary and mobile] or battery chemistry, which is constantly evolving,” says Rijul Jain, a member of the investments team at investor Astarc Ventures. “The opportunities are endless with battery deployments increasing exponentially across the world across the different use cases.”

See the full Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020 here

Completely new verticals are being set up, including lending and insurance, and charging stations where there is high requirement of data that ION’s product generates, Jain adds. The challenges would be in addressing large enterprises’ requests for features, providing support using a small team and the long-term strategy of building horizontal layers or going deep and building for a few large verticals, he says.

technology

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Voting on your phone: New elections app ignites security debate