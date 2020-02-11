30 Under 30 2020
Deepak Punia: This fighter could earn India an Olympic gold

Deepak Punia became the first Indian in 18 years to win a Junior World Championship, and will represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kunal Purandare
By Kunal Purandare, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 11, 2020 12:03:39 PM IST
I am Senior Assistant Editor with the Forbes India magazine in Mumbai. A journalist for over a decade, I am also the author of Ramakant Achrekar: Master Blaster’s Master, a biography of the great cricket coach, and Vinod Kambli: The Lost Hero, a biography of the former India cricketer. Apart from my love for news and writing, I am passionate about cricket, movies and music

deepak puniaImage: Madhu Kapparath

Deepak Punia | 21
Wrestler

Deepak Punia doesn’t speak much, sometimes not even enough to complete a sentence. At times, the soft-spoken 21-year-old is barely audible over the phone. But put him in a ring and the World No 1 junior wrestler transforms into a formidable fighter. It is this tenacity that has contributed to his rise in the past year. 

Last August, Punia became the first Indian in 18 years to win a Junior World Championship, when he beat Russia’s Alik Shebzukov in the 86 kg junior freestyle category in Tallinn, Estonia. Such was his determination to win the gold that he played the final despite sustaining a shoulder injury in the semis. “It was an exhilarating feeling. I felt proud at clinching the top honour,” says Punia, whose father is a milkman and mother a homemaker in the village of Chhara, in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

He had to settle for a silver at the Senior World Championship in September because an ankle injury forced him to forfeit the final. However, making it to the last four was enough to get him an Olympic berth. “It was a mixed feeling… while I rued missing out on a gold, I was happy to book a ticket to Tokyo,” says Punia, who took a liking to the sport as a child after he saw people wrestling at local akhadas. The sport’s governing body, the United World Wrestling, named him Junior Wrestler of the Year in December.

Coach Virender Kumar says Punia has tremendous power and stamina. That apart, he is disciplined and willing to work on his shortcomings. “He is an attacking player who likes to overpower his opponent,” says Kumar.

See the full Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020 here

It is with this mindset that Punia will head to Tokyo: “I am aspiring for a gold at the Olympics. I want to bring laurels for my country.”

sports

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

