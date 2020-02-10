Palak Shah: Weaving heritage

Image: Amit Verma



(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India.

After she graduated from Kings College in London with a business management degree in 2012, Palak Shah joined her family’s 120-year-old business of manufacturing textiles based in Benares. The same year, on a quest to redefine conventional ideas around Indian textiles, she launched luxury handloom brand Ekaya.“My aim was to ensure that our textiles stand out for their impeccable craftsmanship. The focus needed to shift to the versatility and global appeal of our heritage weaves, and we needed to create a space that allows Indian textiles to be a part of our everyday life,” says Shah.She has facilitated collaboration with designers including Abraham & Thakore (2013), Archana Rao (2015), and Masaba Gupta (2019), and international luxury brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Missoni.With an annual turnover of ₹40 crore, Ekaya supports over 8000 weavers, has four stores in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.Apart from handwoven saris, lehengas and ready-to-wear ensembles, there is a section in the store that displays distinct handwoven fabrics. “It is an experiential space that allows visitors and customers to discover the inventiveness and exemplary craftsmanship of heritage textiles,” says Shah.She was awarded the Woman of the Decade in Sustainable Fashion and Entrepreneurship in May 2018 by the Women Economic Forum, for her efforts in protecting, preserving and diversifying textile and handloom traditions.Ekaya’s clients include actors Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and sportswomen PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, to name a few.“I have known Palak Shah for three years and I can confidently say that I haven’t come across a more dynamic person who has such a clear vision for her brand. I know she will take Indian textiles to the world and make us all proud,” says designer Nikhil Mehra, of label Shantanu & Nikhil.