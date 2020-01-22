Akash and Poonam Mehta - The artists of specially curated spaces

Award of Excellence in Architecture & Design 2019

Architecture & Interior Excellence Award for Luxury Residence 2018

Savvy Women Achievement Award - Interiors 2018

Foaid Excellence in Architecture and Design

International Lighting Design Awards

Poonam and Akash Mehta’s joint venture AMPM Designs is one stop-shop for all the exceptional ideas required to create signature styles, specially crafted spaces with rich textures, impeccable combination of hues complete with ideal material and breath-taking lighting designs which exude luxury and comfort. Poonam Mehta who hails from Chennai and is now settled in Pune, holds more than a decade’s experience in designing. Beginning at a very young age, she has evolved over the years as a designer undertaking both renovations and new development projects. With opulent vision and meticulous attention to detail, she justifies being a graduate of the prestigious University of Arts, London. Talking more about her work, she has been associated with brands like Talati and Panthaky and DSP Design and Associates, Mumbai. Her exceptional sense of utilising a space which is both clean and clutter-free makes her an expert at her craft. Akash Mehta who has now been associated with lighting design since a decade, has perfectly partnered with Poonam Mehta to develop AMPM Designs, it is like the best of both worlds coming together under one roof to deliver phenomenal, captivating, creative and artistic spaces for an individual which reflects their persona.Known for being the strategic marvel when it comes to innovative product designing, interior lighting and strategic branding, Akash Mehta says, "Good lighting is a gift to any space - it can uplift the elements and highlight the right character of the space.” With an expertise in creating magic with lights, he believes that doing the interiors is an art where the imaginary and real world are made to fuse into one another. Making a mark for AMPM Designs across India, which is looked up for the perfect amalgamation of enriching experience and spectacular designs, Akash with his entrepreneurship skills has been instrumental in taking the company a step up the ladder with each project delivered successfully. AMPM Designs was founded with the launch of the Gauri Khan Design store in Mumbai. Recognising the need for custom made designs for clients as per their taste, both Poonam and Akash Mehta, the creative masterminds have strived towards delivering some of the most prestigious projects ranging from luxury boutiques, corporate offices to residential bungalows and commercial spaces across the country. Tailoring each set of requirements together to produce awe-inspiring designs and space solutions, which defines the lifestyle and personality of their client has been Poonam and Akash Mehta’s priority. Poonam Mehta says, “The home project should reflect the client's personality and not the designing style. That’s probably the reason every project of ours looks so different from each other… the reason being every client is different!!” The AMPM team’s objective is to combine creativity with pragmatism and ensuring that the design solution is both easy to manage and sustainable. Being the name to reckon with the couple has created and transformed spaces into a perfect treat to the eyes and etches the beauty in the memory of every visitor.