Allied Digital–India's leading Global Digital Transformation Architect and Master Systems Integrator

The effort towards meeting strict compliance norms that was Allied Digital version 5.0 across the organization has paid off well.Nitin Shah says “Transformation is over now and company is poised for a bigger growth in this Allied Digital version 6.0 which is purely disruption driven growth be it technology or Business from year 2020 onwards.”
Allied Digital clientele include Fortune1000, large,mid-size companies and Government bodies across the globe in multiple industry domains. As an MSI it provides IP based solutions and implements various SLA driven fixed priced ICT projects. These are multi-year IT Infrastructure Management services (IMS) and Managed Information Security services (MSS) contracts which results into healthy annuity revenue.
Allied Digital has 1200+ seater co-incubation and co-workspace center in Navi Mumbai. It will be supporting selected incubatees in their business models and mentor them from Idea stage to IPO. It has a Center of Excellence (COE) for emerging technologies like AI/ML, Deep Learning, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, Cyber security etc. The facility will offer High Performance Computing (HPC) learning in multiple technologies and international standard classrooms for conducting training.Journey of Allied Digital can be broken down into 6 versions namely:
Version 1.0 -1984-1993: Profit Driven
• Supporting mainframes of IBM/ICL/Digital equipment (DEC)and Data general
• Supported data entry machines
• In 1987 joined the PC bandwagon
• Networking and communications focus
• Managing lifecycle of products and services• Grew from a team of 3 to 150 people
Version 2.0 - 1994-2001 : Value Driven
• Standardized vision, mission and core values
• Created C-suite for each specialized function –CEO/CIO/COO/CFO/CTO etc
• Delegated to C suite for its core function to continuously creating the intrinsic value of the company
• Expanded geographical presence and established Direct to client support model.• Achieved stupendous growth with several awards and accolades.
Version 3.0 - 2001-2007 : Strategy Driven• Dotcom bubble burst
• IT industry in recession
• Discontinued end stage Lines of Business
• Industry was laying off people but Allied Digital increased manpower to grow business on strength of healthy annuity revenue from large sized IT infrastructure contracts.
• Created compelling valuations to attract funding for further expansion plans and launch IPO.
Version 4.0 - 2007-2013 : Inorganic growth Driven
• Maiden IPO in 2007 oversubscribed 69 times
• QIP in 2009
• Created robust back office system by deploying best technologies
• Established global delivery center in Mumbai, NOC & SOC
• Strategic purchase of Digicomp Pvt Ltd in 2008; sold in 2013 at 7 times acquisition value
• Acquired NASDAQ listed US company Enpointe‘s service division for $24 million• Recruited experienced core team to scale up and scale out the business
Version 5.0 - 2013 – 2019 : Transformation Driven
• Pre-empted major shift in IT computing environment with the advent of Cloud mobility
• Reoriented the business to make it next-gen ready
• Increased Global footprint
• Adopted tools and technology and shared model for matured service delivery
• Skilled up the entire team in next gen technology
• As a result of transformation bagged path-breaking Pune City Surveillance project of Rs.225 crore under GOI initiative of Digital India
• Achieved market leader status in Safe and smart city projects which is expected to be $50 Billion opportunity in India.
• Successfully executed the path breaking Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Safe City project in 2015 and bagged Rajkot , Bidkin , Aurangabad , Kalyan-Dombivli Smart City projects which are under execution• Expanded global footprint to 70 countries.
Version 6.0 – 2020 onwards : Disruption Driven
• Adopt newer disruptive technologies to result into disruption in business models by leveraging internet capabilities, cloud computing, social media, Big data Analytics,Blockchain, AI/ML etc
• Focus on urgent need for business models to get transformed using emerging technologies to make businesses more personalized, cost efficient, profitable and thrive
• Allied Digital is positioning itself to be a major player as Global Digital Transformation Architect focusing on B2E/B2G , Smart Cities and other IP based solutions.
• Started incubation center to support start-ups
The efforts have resulted into healthy growth in revenue on a YOY basis.
Allied Digital is positioning itself to be a major player as Global Digital Transformation Architect focusing on B2E/B2G, Smart Cities and other IP based solutions.Nitin Shah says "As always we believe in strong customer relationships, flexibility and are committed to our core values of Ethics and trust."