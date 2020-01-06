Avenue Growth simplifies sales; introduces tech-driven DIY Platform

Avenue Growth simplifies sales; introduces tech driven Do it Yourself (DIY) Platform
It has been seen that in India most organizations create sales and marketing shifts with in-house solutions. They either utilise a devoted group of professionals and showcasing experts or overburden the current workers by requesting that they play out various jobs. Be that as it may, in the two cases, if the acquired team results in inconsistent sales generation, the direct loss bearer is the organisation. In such a case, businesses tend to fall silently, despite ongoing efforts.
Avenue Growth is a great platform for companies to expand their business. While they focus on the products, Avenue Growth takes care of the sales. Hence, big, small and medium enterprises have a huge scope of expansion if they give this firm a shot.
In such a case, organisations tend to fall, despite the ongoing efforts. Be that as it may, with sales outsourcing, this exertion can be corrected. Sales outsourcing is an excellent medium for companies to attract high volumes of sales for their products and services using a third party. It helps you collaborate with a sales expert who works as an outsourced interlocutor for your company and services.
Avenue Growth
is India’s first platform offering sales-as-a-service to its clients and blooming employment opportunities to sales executives. With sales outsourcing, the firm offers a complete sales solution to make businesses excel with an instant association of growth specialists irrespective of the location.
Team Avenue Growth (Left to Right- Dilkash Rai Malhotra: Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Singla: Chief Expansion Officer, Rachit Mathur: Co-Founder and CEO, Aasheesh Watts: Chief Product Officer, J.P Rout: Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer)
Gig economy has transformed the workforce. Amidst the take of events in the gig world, sales outsourcing has emerged as a big industry creating opportunities for independent and freelance workers.The firm has provided employment opportunities to almost 25,000 people, especially concentrating on small cities where people are not subjected to opportunities. Sales outsourcing firm makes it easy for people to work with global, prestigious brands at their own convenience. Now that sales outsourcing has joined hands with technology, the future looks even brighter.
Recently, Avenue Growth launched an AI based assistant, Sales Assist. It enables an individual to start and grow a successful sales career, without the need of a manual trainer.
Conceptualised and fully developed in-house, Sales Assist is an AI powered virtual Sales manager that hand holds Growth Specialists in closing sales faster by guiding them to the next steps, right pitch, audience mapping through machine learning and analyzing trends of other GS selling same product.
Becoming a sales professional with Avenue Growth has become so easy because of their DIY platform.
Without relying on physical help for becoming an expert, the growth specialists have automated scheduling for their daily tasks and to do list. Auto drafted sales pitches, along with growth specialist’s growth card helps the sales trainers to become an expert through automation.
Rachit Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO Avenue Growth, says, “With a DIY platform that Avenue Growth offers, we are quick to gain sales professionals as no physical time is wasted while training them. The platform assists the skills of every trainee, and according to that suggests projects that are relevant for the person. Avenue Growth is simplifying sales for you. We are soon expanding to the U.S after a successful tenure here in India.”
Avenue Growth has a multilingual app. In the registration process, specific information is collected so right opportunities can be mapped to the growth specialists based on their work experience, skills and location. After this, without any manual exercise starts the general training and assessment in which the growth specialist module gives them an orientation about Avenue Growth, and how to get started, followed by an assessment. After completing the training and assessment, growth specialists move to workbench.
On the workbench, growth specialists can check their daily earning statements, daily tasks, upcoming or missed tasks. Also, automated lead allocation is based on Geo mapping-fastest finger. Based on growth specialist preference and skills, the algorithm suggests relevant projects.
Next, the project details page gives an overview of the project, once accepted the next step is project training and assessment. Next, lead and task management modules ensure no leads or tasks are missed, hence aiming at increasing productivity. When sold leads are verified by the brands, growth specialist commissions are reflected on their app and sent to bank accounts with a single click.
Avenue Growth, through their DIY Platform has made it so easy for anyone to start a sales career. Freelancers have been benefited immensely, and the best part is that there is no manual help required. Becoming a sales expert was never this easy!
