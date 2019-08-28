Bollywood actor Bhavesh Kumar beats Amitabh Bachchan to become the tallest actor

From the decades Amitabh Bachchan has the crown of being one of the tallest actors in the Bollywood with the height 6.2ft but this new face of 'P se Pyaar, F se Faraar' Bhavesh Kumar beats all the actors in the Bollywood and has become tallest actor with the height of 6.6ft.
As we all are familiar about nepotism in Bollywood industry and so star kids being launched by big directors but here Bhavesh Kumar has already stunned his entire cast of the film with his debut in P se Pyaar, F se Faraar including Jimmy Shergill, Girish Kulkarni, Sanjay Mishra who said that with Bhavesh they never felt they were acting with a debutant. “He lights up any scene where he features with his energy and child-like spontaneity.”
Bhavesh was merely a 15-year-old, school going kid preparing for his boards when the team of ‘P Se Pyaar, F Se Faraar’ spotted him during their casting hunt. Bhavesh’s innocence and good looks added with his exceptional height of 6’6” also his energy and spirit of this budding athlete from Rohtak made him an ideal choice for the role of a National level Javelin thrower, which he plays in the film.
Director Manoj Tiwari says that he auditioned more than 200 youngsters till he found his perfect actor in Bhavesh. “Despite P se Pyaar, F se Faraar being Bhavesh’s first film, being a sportsman at heart helped him take up the challenge of acting quite sportingly”, he adds.
The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar. It is produced by Dr.Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and movie is Nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. Directed by Manoj Tiwari P se Pyaar, F se Faraar’s first look is out now and the movie will release on 18th Oct 2019.
