Decoding the business of starting your business

India has always been a land of intrepid entrepreneurs. There have been dark decades wherein entrepreneurs, big and small alike, have actually had to swim through difficult economic currents with their hands and legs tied by archaic policies. Fortunately, the tides are turning in their favour. According to the Ease of Doing Business 2020 report by Quartz India, India has jumped 14 places and now occupies the 63rd rank among 190 countries on World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking. This is a testimony to the various programmes and policies instituted by the Government of India to promote and support the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Benefits of a Business Loan on Finserv MARKETS

Instant Loans - Online access to Business loans for self-employed individuals for up to Rs. 30 lakhs

Online access to Business loans for self-employed individuals for up to Rs. 30 lakhs Exclusive Offerings - Tailor-made, pre-approved loans for a complete range of financial requirements.

Tailor-made, pre-approved loans for a complete range of financial requirements. Zero Collateral - No guarantor required while applying for a Business Loan.

No guarantor required while applying for a Business Loan. Range of Tenure - Customized tenures ranging from 12-60 months and a choice between short-term or long-term loans.

Customized tenures ranging from 12-60 months and a choice between short-term or long-term loans. Value Added Services - Easy access to a Financial Fitness Report and protection of the business loan liability with customized insurance plans.

Online Form Filling: This involves filling in personal and employment details.

This involves filling in personal and employment details. Specify Loan Details: Here, the client must select the loan amount and repayment tenure.

Here, the client must select the loan amount and repayment tenure. Approval & Disbursal: Within just 3 minutes the client is informed about whether the loan is approved, and if so, the money is transferred to the client’s bank account within 24 hours.