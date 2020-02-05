Forget AI; Intelligent Automation is the New Breakthrough

Image Courtesy- Analytics Insight

Humans have misconceived robots. They are often observed as employment thieves, undermining labourers with redundancy. Artificial intelligence just aggravates their apparent danger. Machine intelligence can supplement human intelligence. We, humans, are innovative, creative, vital and strategic. Robots are more qualified for tasks that people dislike and find difficult. The assessment of tremendous amounts of information and search for patterns in that information may include interminable repetition. It would debilitate any human brain, but not robots.

However, AI’s progression can't be achieved in confinement. The growth of intelligent automation (IA) and its continued development should be perceived alongside AI's advancement to get a clearer perspective of where we remain as far as technological advancement.

With intelligent automation technologies, businesses can change their procedures, accomplishing higher speed and accuracy, yet in addition, automating anticipations and decisions based on structured and unstructured sources of data. The convergence of modernized AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), dramatically elevates the business value and competitive edge for organizations, significantly giving rise to intelligent automation processes.

Amplified Value of RPA Along with AI

As it stands now, RPA and AI have individually established themselves as pronounced and extensive technologies revolutionizing various businesses verticals. However, any technology alone has varied limitations and that is why experts suggest to couple diverse technologies for enhanced prospects. “RPA is a great technology; however, the fact is that no tool today can provide transformation across the breadth of processes. Most organizations today are using patches to piece together a broader solution to meet their needs. As a result, the number of organizations that have scaled up automation are low as compared to the total number of early adopters of automation. RPA needs to be coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities like Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Smart Analytics, and Machine learning to provide broader level of automation. In the near future, we will see more integrated tools that can provide real transformation to organizations,” says Siddhartha Singh, CEO, Quale Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Businesses that eventually adopt intelligent automation technologies will lead the route in their sphere of work. All things considered, it is substantially ahead of direct process automation. IA innovation has the ability to comprehend procedures that are applicable to a business’s usual way of doing things and can execute themselves in accordance. However, to make the most out of IA, it should be in sync with the defined orchestration architecture, where machine-settled decisions are evaluated by humans to yield better results.

Besides, investors, today, clearly know the potential in intelligent automation. Venture capital investment in companies related to artificial intelligence and robotics has developed more than 70% in each of the last two years, surpassing US$600 million since 2011.

With increased investment and business interest, the rapid development of intelligent automation is introducing an altogether new era of innovation and productivity. As its applications set new norms of quality, effectiveness, speed, and functionality, organizations that efficiently deploy IA might outperform contenders that don't. If exploited earnestly, the overall impact of intelligent automation across a business could match that of the enterprise resource planning wave of the 1990s.

IA Futurism in Digital Era

“Intelligent automation overcomes the breakneck pace of digital change. It has the power to make things simpler. It can help integrate new products, services, tools, business models, alliances, ecosystems and more. Transformational leaders use intelligent automation to create a new digital world where they are masters of competitive advantage,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, CEO, Analytics Insight.

However, barring the innovation and enthusiasm brought in by modern digital technologies, the unpredictability of the present digital landscape makes comprehensive analysis and processing through manual workflows impracticable. Further, the reliability on manual concentrated procedures makes results rather slow, error-prone, despite the inefficiency associated with it. Intelligent automation exceeds these obstructions and empowers a steady, precise analysis of the method of operations, subsequently revoking the present and future challenges of a human operator.

IA futurism is not a vision or far-off tale; it is rather a workplace where the technology impacts the digital space whose potentials are yet to be fully realised by businesses. The prospective dawn of intelligent automation technology is a new breakthrough, outshining other automation technologies, while transforming the organizational operations into future-ready workstation offering demonstrable profits. IA, undeniably, is something to consider, even as an experiment, in an effort to follow the right allocation of future investments with minimal risk.

