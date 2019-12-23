Inspiring journey of chic tattoo artist Brando Chiesa

Getting one’s self inked, whether the tattoo is large or small, is a hard decision to make, especially if you are getting a permanent one, because that is going to last a lifetime. So you don’t want to mess it up. But if you are going to Brando Chiesa, the tattoo artist to Hollywood stars, you can rest assured that this ink would never embarrass you ever.

Based in Florence, Italy, Brando Chiesa is known for vivid designs and vibrant color tones. One look at his Instagram page will entice you to get a tattoo immediately. His tattoo work is so mesmerising that clients are known to have travelled from across the world to Italy to get themselves inked by the master himself. After all, it isn’t just for nothing that Hollywood stars swear by Brando Chiesa’s work. His chic and distinct designs speak for themselves. However, his designs are not for the faint-hearted.

While Brando Chiesa has taken the art world by surprise with his stunning art, it is heartening to know that his work is also what has saved him from the throes of depression. Apart from being immensely famous on social media, thanks to the gorgeous photographs depicting his tattoo work, Brando Chiesa also has his own website. Those who swear by his work don’t hesitate to claim that his creations are way better than those of his competitors.

All said and done, Brando is quite popular with his Hollywood clientele as well as recognised the world over for his designs. If you need any more testimony of his work, just check out the top Hollywood stars who follow him on Instagram! The life story of this appreciated artist can inspire a Hollywood movie, for sure!

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.