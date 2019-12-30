Made of Mettle: Ajay Harinath Singh

There is more to the suave looks of Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwin Platform, which one might find unusual for his age and accomplishments. Forming an important pillar in the meteoric rise of the Singh family’s empire, he is also the President of the Singh and Sons Holding PLC. Venturing into the competitive realms of the mining, airline, shipping, farming, finance, winery and mass media industries, he has proved his mettle by establishing the Darwin Platform, a successful multi-national organization in over 11 countries. While being considered to be one of the most powerful and influential families in India did not stop Ajay Harinath Singh from working for a number of companies. He eventually went on to hold 96% stake in the platform through his family. Under the Darwin Platform, Ajay Harinath Singh has also been associated with selling the Sukhoi 30 and MIG aircrafts from Russia to other countries. He also owns an oilrig and refinery in East Europe and is all set to expanding in his oil business in Russia. He is also in the infrastructure and banking business in the Sultanate of Oman. The Darwin Platform scion did not spare the spoils of the banks as well. After a successful run in banking, Ajay Harinath Singh ensured that the Darwin Platform invested in the international banking industry. This was made possible by buying stakes in India’s private banking sector’s financial institutions including selected globally operating banks of India. Entrepreneurship and philanthropy go hand in hand when it comes to the Singh’s & Sons. In recent years, Singh has devoted his time to numerous philanthropic endeavors, expanding his charitable activities across oceans! “It takes a considerable amount of wealth to make a man more than comfortable. The same amount of wealth can be used to uplift the society,” says Ajay, a man who is passionate to social projects. In addition, through the Darwin Platform’s CSR activities, he devised a plan and successfully built low-cost hospitals in Latur (Maharashtra) and Bhuj (Gujarat). Raising over Rs. 250 crore, these hospitals targeted the needs of low-income families in these areas focusing on providing quality and affordable health services. Apart from healthcare, Ajay Harinath Singh also believes in the quest for the elimination of world hunger. “Throughout my years of travel for both, work as well as pleasure, I have encountered people struck down by poverty who have been battling their hunger. No one should have to be hungry. Earth’s bounty is plentiful.” The AHS Food Charity was set up in his native nation, India, to provide food to homeless and needy and has now opened food kitchens in London (UK) and Philadelphia (US), providing vegetarian meals to the needy! That is not all! All of the 19 public limited companies under the Darwin Platform, operate debt free in their organization since its inception. Having an asset based turnover of over Rs. 41,000 Crores, Ajay Harinath Singh helmed Darwin Platform also has its presence in Bollywood, Hollywood and the Russian film industry. He has been rightfully bestowed upon with the Times Power Men and Young Iconic Entrepreneur Awards, and now he is himself foraying into mainstream commercial content production for cinema, TV, & Web. What Ajay Harinath Singh is now building upon is a globally disruptive idea in world of business and entertainment. Looks like, there is just no stopping him!

Establishing a truly globalized set of companies in the Sultanate of Oman, the union of Darwin Platform with the Special Zone Authority of Duqm is ensuring that over 1,40,000 Omani residents look at gainful employment opportunities in their own country besides the employment for 1400 nonresidents as well. The Darwin Platform’s ventures are in the field of banking, infrastructure, mass media, airline, realty, investment banking, power generation, pharmaceutical, oil and petrochemicals. Apart from the SEZ, Darwin Platform is also set to venture in the domain of mining, hospitality and commercial center business mall. The enterprise will also generate 11,000-megawatt power from the sea! The enterprise will also be supplying power to the Government of Oman at cheaper costs. In the realm of agriculture, Darwin Platform will bring in technology from Israel for farming of crops and make the most of the available land, water and research center for food! More power to Darwin Platform and Ajay Harinath Singh.

(L-R): Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD, Darwin Platform, with His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Bin Zaid of Oman; His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Bin Zaid of Oman with Shaikh Hussain Sajwani, Owner - Damac Properties; His Excellency Yahya Said Abdullah Al Jabri, Chairman of the Duqm, Government of Oman with Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD, Darwin Platform; Shaikh of Qatar with His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Bin Zaid of Oman;

(L-R): Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD, Darwin Platform, with Salaam Said Al Shaksy, CEO, Alizz Islamic Bank and Member of the State Council; Rahul Ganpule, Chief Executive Officer - Global, Darwin Platform; Haresh Mahapatra, Chief Financial Officer -Global, Darwin Platform & Farhad Vijay Arora, Chief Operations Officer - Global, Darwin Platform

(L-R): Madan Lal Garhwal, Regional Area Head - Rajasthan, Darwin Platform; Gaurav Jain, Legal Head, Darwin Platform; Jaswinder Singh Jassi, Legal Risk and Compliance Team - India and Asia; Ramavtar Singh Bijarnia, Cluster Head - Rajasthan, Darwin Platform; Rohit Jain, Legal Team Head, Darwin Platform, Ramdas Athawale and Anwar Bawla, Political Head, Darwin Platform; Jagdish Prasad Sewada, Zonal Head, Darwin Platform.

(L-R): Parveen Kumar, Zonal Head, Darwin Platform; Prabhu Dinkar Singh, Head – Global Operations, Darwin Platform; Sunil Kumar Sales Head - Bihar, Darwin Platform; Parveen Kumar, Zonal Head, Darwin Platform; Rakesh Kumar, Zonal Head - Lucknow, Darwin Platform.

(L-R): Shiv Charan, Regional Sales Head, Darwin Platform; Ramesh Kumar, Area Cluster Head - Delhi, Darwin Platform; Deepak Kumar Jangda, National Sales Head, Darwin Platform; Kamal Kishan Bhargav, National Sales Head Leadership Team, Darwin Platform; Mahipal Kashyap, Zonal Head, Darwin Platform.

Ajay Harinath Singh, the CMD of Darwin Platform feels that for any organization, employees can be our greatest assets, but if only we let them. "It is only with the determination and the dedication of our people that Darwin Platform has been able to generate long term value for its clients. Darwin Platform focuses on the diversity of its employees to represent the diversity of clients and invests in employees’ careers, maximizing individual potential, reinforcing culture and expanding professional opportunities," he expresses. Darwin Platform is proud to recognize its team of caring employees willing to go the extra mile to take care of customers. "To us, the intangible value made possible by our employee actions surpasses all else," he avers.