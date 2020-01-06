Meet Krishna Pimpley – A reputed entrepreneur who is working towards nation building

Krishna Pimpley, a successful entrepreneur has many feathers in his. With various enterprises under his name, the entrepreneur is the man behind CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd whose turnover is around Rs 370 crores annually and group turnover of Rs. 700 crores. Krishna has 42 offices with almost 16000 employees across India. Maintaining his duties and responsibilities, he has always kept his focus on Corporate Social Responsibility. Trustee of Dadasaheb Phalke MSK Trust and Golden Charities, the entrepreneur provides affordable housing to city dwellers. He also has his keen interest in childcare and advises proactive policies to immunize our economy from the global recessionary trend. He is also Central advisory Board Member (Government of India) for Child & Adolescent labour. Apart from his corporate responsibilities, Krishna is also a successful storyteller and has been into the filmmaking business. He had been an investor for a Bollywood film named ‘ISIS: Enemies of Humanity’. Earlier he had his stakes in Marathi movies named ‘Painjan’ and ‘Chaukat’, both focusing on social issues. Not just this, he is currently working on another Bollywood film titled ‘Kashmir: The Final Resolution along with his nephew Mr. Yuvraj Pimple which depicts the current status of the state after the abrogation of article 370. The kind of movies which he invests in truly shows his interest in socio-economic issues. “I believe one can bring in the change and contribute to transform India from current rickety economy to a self-reliant nation”, says Pimpley.With a positive aura and approach towards everything, the entrepreneur believes to bring a much-needed change in the economy of the country. “As a businessman, my main objective is not only to make money but also serve the people in any capacity. Spending lots of money on self does not make you rich but helping others to grow is what makes you richer. On his upcoming works, Krishna Pimpley is soon planning to produce television serials and web series in the coming time.