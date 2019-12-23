Shawn Vij book teaches the need for compassion in business

Is it possible to do business without compassion? Does a businessman necessarily have to be a cold-hearted person, devoid of human emotions? The answer is no.

Business groups like Infosys, Wipro and the Tata group have taught us that compassion goes hand in hand with doing business. Some people call it ‘Conscious Capitalism’ and that is what is driving the business world these days, which is what Global business leader, Shawn Vij, would have us believe. In fact, he goes on to explain this phenomenon in detail in his new book, ‘Moral Fiber – A Practical Guide to Living Our Values.’ The book, brought out by Wiley Publishing, has a Foreword by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Quite an unusual treat for readers of a business book.

The following interview with Shawn Vij will explain to you perfectly that his observations aren’t very different from the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. You can bring a huge change in your life’s purpose by listening to both.

Interviewer: Thank you Shawn, for taking out time for this interview. First of all, tell us what inspired you to write this book?

Vij: It was after a meeting with Dalai Lama, I became aware of the fact that we are all suffering personally and professionally. As per a Gallup survey, there are more than 85% of workers all over the world, who admit to ‘hating’ their jobs. This attitude results into a dramatic impact on the workers’ health, productivity & corporate profits. We all have worked under a horrible boss or senior, at one point or another in time. We all have also faced a toxic environment, where deception, detraction, discrimination and doubt prevail around us. What is sad is that many companies have accepted this kind of behavior as a norm. So, what makes us put up with all this? Or, more importantly, how can one change the situation?

It is fear, which forces us to put up with this. Whether it is the fear of unknown consequences or that of losing our jobs, this fear of not being good enough, of being unable to support our families, can cripple us for good. When we face the fear, instead of giving into it, we realise that we lack the most important thing, faith in ourselves to succeed. I would advise workers to embrace that fear and test our core values against it daily. If we own the vulnerability to be true to our values, it would give us courage to stand against any adverse situation. We need to affirm to ourselves that our workplace need not be toxic at all. We all face choices in our lives, at one point or another. What we do with those choices, whether we choose to be silent, take a stand or leave, determines the outcome for us. Speaking about myself, I’ve acted on values like compassion, integrity and respect in my corporate career, which has not only improved my corporate life immensely, but has also made me healthier, happier, with more productivity at my disposal. That inspired me and I realised that if I could change my life with these values, then, for sure, other men and women could transform their lives too!

Interviewer: What do you mean by Conscious Capitalism? Why are companies moving in this direction?

Vij: I once had a deep conversation with John Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO of Whole Foods, and also one of the leading lights of this movement. That conversation helped me understand that instead of focusing on just the shareholders, companies should practice Conscious Capitalism and work for the benefit of all major stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, communities, supplies &, the environment. With the Millennial population on the rise throughout the world, their choice of products and services is guiding the companies’ success. The Millennials are serious about the role they play for the environment and, therefore, they deal with companies that make a positive impact to the community. Generally as well, people want to buy from companies that own a “Moral purpose grounded in human values.” Therefore, the onus is on the corporations to understand this message and adapt to it for their long-term survival. A prime example of this attitude would be the Tata Group, whose founder, Jamsetji Tata, was way ahead of his time and said, “ In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in the business but in fact the very purpose of its existence.” When I say “conscious business”, it doesn’t mean just philanthropy, charity or corporate social responsibility but rather about always doing the right thing. Each of us has a responsibility and living our values daily will raise the overall human condition.

Interviewer: Having spent a long time in the Corporate Sector, do you think corporations are bereft of their souls?

Vij: I am a staunch believer in people being the soul of a company. Their values define the company’s values. And if these employees have surrendered to excessive greed, anger or ignorance, then yes, a company has no soul left. I call this engaging in four diseases or 4Ds -

Deception is the act of deceiving; making someone believe something that is not true.

Detraction is the act of disparaging; belittling the reputation or worth of a person.

Discrimination is the practice of unfairly treating a person or group of people.