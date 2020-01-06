The best view comes after the hardest climb

With the noble intention to create employment and, thereby, help to ameliorate the unemployment situation in the country, Ajay Ajmera set up his business 27 years ago. “When you set out to accomplish something, you must have a very strong motivation behind your intention and you are bound to achieve your goal,” he says. “My reason was to reduce the unemployment in the country.” Today, he is the proud owner of a company – Ajmera Fashion – which is reputed to be one of the top names in saree manufacturing. He has been bestowed with numerous awards and recognition, including the Rashtriya Vikas Ratan Award by the National Achievers Recognition Forum – 2019, The Most Promising Women Designer Clothes Manufacturers of the Year (Gujarat) by World Signature Awards – 2019, The Leading Women Designer Clothes Manufacturer of the Year (Gujarat) by ISPA International Product and Service Awards – 2019, The Most Quality Product of the Year (Manufacturer of Sarees) by Pragati International Service Excellence Awards – 2018-19, amongst many others.One of seven children, Ajay Ajmera hails from the Sikar district of Rajasthan, where he spent his childhood. “My father has always been my role model. Whatever I am today, is because of him. When I am my best, I am my father’s son,” he shares with a hint of nostalgia in his voice. After completing his B.Sc. in Mathematics in his hometown, he left to seek his fortunes. “I gained some important insights about risk taking from this entire episode,” he recalls. “I realized that when we come from nothing, we have nothing to lose. That mindset helped me achieve success in the real world. The key is to be true to yourself and live your life consistent with your highest values and aspirations.”Always having believed in himself, Ajay Ajmera is also very aware that successful people understand the reality of failure and the role it plays in their success. Life has not always been kind to him. In 2014, he was faced with a major financial crisis, which left him with almost nothing. Even in this adversity, he had the conviction to rise up again and move forward. He was willing to invest all that was left in his new business venture, without clear visibility of returns. He had confidence in his abilities and honest intentions, along with the belief that higher risks deliver higher returns. All this led to success in his new venture, which is today a thriving company. “I gained some important insights about risk taking from this entire episode,” he recalls. “I realized that when we come from nothing, we have nothing to lose. That mindset helped me achieve success in the real world. The key is to be true to yourself and live your life consistent with your highest values and aspirations.”When he thinks back on his life journey so far and how he has achieved his success, he advises, “You must think in the limitless terms of abundance and success. Thinking is among the greatest powers we possess and it’s our choice to use it negatively or positively.”