Unfolding real life fairytales

A multi-faceted person and an entrepreneur who wears many hats, Nikita Arya is a formidable name in the lifestyle circuit these days, courtesy “The Fairytale’ss”, which is the talk of the town. Naturally a people’s person, blessed with an innate entrepreneurial streak, she has always had a good eye for opportunities. At the same time, her love for interacting with people and the ability to connect easily, coupled with her drive for results, has led her to contribute to social causes too. After acquiring a degree in law from London and securing an international MBA, Nikita spent a decade in London. This changed her perspective on life completely. The exposure to people from different nationalities helped her grow and broadened her vision. She won various student union elections and was appointed as Vice President - Academic Officer, a role in which she excelled. Her experience also includes working with top notch Immigration firms in UK. In October 2012 came her first full-fledged entrepreneurial venture in the form of Tiki Bar, which was the first Hawaiian-themed restro-bar in Delhi. Not one to take things slow, she started Bora Bora Tiki Bar less than 6 months later, with the help of a solid support-system. This outlet has authenticity and quality as its hallmarks. Never resting on her laurels, Nikita’s passion to do more, and her inclination towards people and culture, prompted her to start a concept-based event management company- The Fairytale’ss. The company specialises in Fashion, Jewels & Lifestyle Exhibitions, Weddings and Corporate/ Club events. Over last five years, she has organised successful exhibitions at prestigious venues in Delhi, Dubai and Lucknow, showcasing more than 1000 designers, including all the big names from the Indian scene. One can see her creativity flow through theme-based exhibitions, where she uses various elements to make them fun. The décor, entertainment, contests and other elements of fun help engage customers and also provide them opportunities to get a lot of value. Lending a deeper perspective to the mission of the company, Nikita explains, “We conceived the company as a proverbial fairy godmother who brings together the best in the business to take care of all our patrons’ needs.” Her company provides content rich insights, trend inspiration, the opportunity to network and an elegant shopping experience. On her entrepreneurial journey, she has garnered various feathers in her hat. Some of the highlights of her accomplishments in recent times include three successful seasons of her Fashion Calendar, a Talk Show and hosting the most prestigious Woman Appreciation Awards to identify, recognise and honour a woman contributing to society. Beyond work, Nikita is passionate about dancing and has left no stone unturned to master belly dancing. Her family and friends will testify that she is a good sport, with a love for travel and adventure. She is creative, innovative and always ready to take up challenges and do something new. A fashionista, she has walked the ramp for charity and featured on the cover of The Week magazine. She is also the proud recipient of the B.R. Ambedkar National Award. With a journey that is more or less the journey of every woman of substance, who is willing to take the bull by the horns and has the courage and strength to follow her dreams, she successfully manages her work, her family and her trysts with social work too. A popular name in Delhi due to the various philanthropic work she has undertaken, Nikita has immersed herself in various social causes, she is a popular Influencer on social media and definitely an inspiration to the women who want to explore everything which intrigues her. Her upcoming ventures include Trousseau Management for A Lister Brides both nationally and internationally. Despite the fairy tale lives she weaves for those around her, she lives by the belief: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes determination and hard work”.