Forbes Best Under a Billion 2019: The full list of companies

Image: Shutterstock



Image: Shutterstock

(This story appears in the 30 August, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

These companies posted more than 50 percent average growth in annual net profit and sales in their latest financial year, to a combined $10 billion and $54 billion, respectively. The total market value of the class of 2019 fell by 10 percent to $228 billion compared to last year’s batch, as the trade war between China and the US dampened investor sentiment. While companies from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan continued to dominate with 122 entries (up from 108 in 2018), some of the best companies come from other parts of the region. For instance, newcomer Kresna Graha Investama’s sales surged 375 percent for the past three years on average as the Indonesian brokerage benefited from the country’s booming ecommerce industry.