Hypertension associated with Indian ethnicity and diabetes

<br>

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, often goes hand in hand with diabetes. This doesn’t come as a surprise anymore, especially if you consider that both ailments are, by their very nature, more lifestyle disorders than diseases. They are both, in some ways, caused by poor lifestyle habits and sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise are same things. It can be reframed to include factors like unhealthy diet, smoking, alcohol intake etc, obesity, etc. and other existing conditions. However, an interesting observation is how diabetes and hypertension relate to each other. While many people who have diabetes also have high blood pressure, the reverse is not always true; not everyone who has high blood pressure contracts diabetes. Reports estimate that people with diabetes are twice as likely to develop hypertension, as compared to those without diabetes. This is perhaps because of the way diabetes affects the human body, stiffening the arterial lining which then impacts the pressure required to maintain optimal blood flow. Hypertension by itself is a dangerous disease but combined with diabetes, it becomes even more worrisome. But the silver lining is that by controlling diet and sticking to a healthier lifestyle, most people with diabetes will be able to control, and even reverse, hypertension. In fact, if possible, people with diabetes should be more alert, and take preventive measures to stay hypertension-free. They can then concentrate on managing only their diabetes, without the added complications and health risks that come with hypertension.Hypertension, or high blood pressure, has earned the infamous pseudonym of ‘silent killer’ not just in India but around the world. One of the most concerning reasons why hypertension is considered so dangerous is because the symptoms do not appear at the onset of the disease, and often only present themselves when the disease has evolved into a more severe version. This usually has a negative impact on the patient’s social and financial life, damaging their overall quality of life considerably. As India marches into the new age, with more access to modern facilities and comforts, our lifestyle has changed drastically. Eating out frequently, increased consumption of unhealthy food and alcohol, smoking, stress, etc have become very common. All of these factors contribute greatly to the rise of hypertension in India. However, the good news is that by altering their lifestyle and making healthy choices, many people suffering from hypertension have seen excellent results; their high blood pressure is usually controlled, and sometimes, even reversed to the extent that they do not need medication anymore. It is the simple, common-sense approach to manage hypertension which prescribes living a healthy lifestyle, eating right, exercising regularly, etc. that seems to be the most effective.