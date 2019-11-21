Unhealthy Lifestyle And Diabetes: A Snowball Effect On Hypertension

Hypertension: Going Hand In Hand With Diabetes



Contemporary life has changed drastically when compared to that of our forefathers. Never before have we had such unrestricted access to modern facilities, foods, lifestyles, and other aspects. The flip side of this, however, is that we’re also seeing an unprecedented rise in lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and diabetes. However, compared to diabetes, hypertension or an abnormal rise in blood pressure, is a much deadlier disease especially since it doesn’t always show symptoms to alert the patient of the presence of the disease. In most cases, when the symptoms begin to appear, it is already too late and the disease has advanced to a more severe level. Factors that have led to the rampant spread of hypertension across the world are poor lifestyle choices like unhealthy diet, excessive salt consumption, smoking, drinking, excessive stress, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activities, irregular sleep and eating habits and obesity. The effects of hypertension, needless to say, are dangerous and include permanent damage to the eyes, lungs, heart, kidneys, and other organs. It can also lead to fatal cardiovascular issues. But the solution lies in the problem itself. When it comes to hypertension, it is better to take a preventive approach rather than a curative one. By making healthy choices like losing weight, checking salt intake, limiting alcohol consumption and smoking, individuals can prevent the onset of hypertension. Even those already suffering from the disease can find these measures extremely helpful in managing hypertension.Contemporary diseases are, in many ways, a byproduct of our lifestyles. Take for instance diabetes and hypertension. They are known to go hand in hand, and often caused and made worse by poor lifestyle habits that we perpetuate throughout our lives. The condition is further compounded by our increasingly sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activities, obesity and stress. However, the correlation between diabetes and hypertension is quite unique. While people with hypertension don’t always contract diabetes, people with diabetes are very likely to contract hypertension. In fact, it is estimated that diabetics are twice as likely to also get hypertension as compared to people without diabetes, which is an alarming statistic. Clearly, people with diabetes are at a high risk of developing hypertension, though people with hypertension might not develop diabetes at such a high probability. Diabetics need to be especially careful with their lifestyles to ensure that they avoid hypertension because the combination of the two disorders is quite dangerous. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, taking steps to manage stress better, including more physical activity in their daily life, eating and sleeping better, etc. diabetics with or without hypertension can significantly improve quality of life, and manage their ailments better.