Hong Kong: The city always has something new to offer

Hong Kong offers a rich dose of culture and history. And getting around is convenient because of multiple transport optionsImage: Getty ImagesI visit Hong Kong often for work, and it hasn’t jaded me one bit. This bustling city has so much culture and history wrapped in a cosmopolitan cloak that every visit feels like a new experience.For a comfortable stay, I’d suggest the Mandarin Oriental, which overlooks the harbour and houses the Cantonese fine-dining restaurant Man Wah. If you are on the Kowloon side of town, The Ritz-Carlton is a strong recommendation.From temples and gardens to architecture, there is much to explore in Hong Kong. Visit the Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery or the tranquil Chi Lin Nunnery, a Tang dynasty Buddhist temple, to escape the city noise. If you are in the city on a Wednesday night, place your bets at the Happy Valley Racecourse or take a trip down its colonial past at the Hong Kong Museum of History.In Hong Kong, you just cannot ignore food. Some good places to visit are Tim Ho Wan or the premium Mott 32. The three Michelin-starred Lung King Heen at the Four Seasons Hotel is especially good for its dim sums. If you still can’t have enough, make a final stop at Pak Loh Chiu Chow at the Hong Kong airport.Getting around Hong Kong is easy with rental cabs, taxis, trams and the conveniently-connected Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system. It is helpful to have an Octopus card, a prepaid contactless debit card that can be used for making payments almost everywhere, including places such as museums, supermarkets and restaurants, as well as for public transport. If you have the time to absorb the scenic beauty and local environment, ferries and double-decker trams are ideal options, but exploring the city on foot is the best experience.M Bar at Mandarin Oriental is a great place for a sundowner. You could also try Ozone, located on the 118th floor of The Ritz-Carlton.The city has plenty of shopping options from street markets to luxury malls and bespoke couture fashion designers to jewellery curators. Head to Landmark Mall at the Mandarin Oriental or the Pacific Place, which is conveniently located between office towers and five-star hotels. There’s Shanghai Tang inside Pacific Place as well for Asia-inspired souvenirs. For a slightly different experience, go to Hollywood Road for its antique stores, expensive porcelain ware, Ming dynasty ceramics and memorabilia.If you have a tight schedule, get rid of your luggage at the in-town flight check-in centres at MTR stations and finish the last day errands without any luggage hassles.Ravi B Goyal is chairman and managing director of AGS Transact Technologies Limited(Coordinated by Jasodhara Banerjee)

(This story appears in the 31 March, 2017 issue of Forbes India.)