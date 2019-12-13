How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Mumbai Edition

In the Mumbai chapter of The Risk Masterclass Ranjana Pathak, President, Medical Affairs and Pharma Co-vigilance & Global Head – Quality, Cipla; Deepak Patkar, Group Chief Risk Officer, Magma Fincorp; Mukesh Agarwal, President – Finance, Ultratech; Bharat Panchal, Chief Risk Officer – India, Middle-East & Africa, FIS Global; Anil Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Atos Syntel shared their insights on the evolving landscape of risks and how Pharma, Manufacturing, BFSI sectors are prone to cyber-attacks. While Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance spoke on changing portfolio of risk management products. Watch the highlights of the discussion here.