One head, many hats

Narendra Ram has always been a believer in the age old adage “Let food be thy medicine.” Moreover, being an avid sportsperson, he has been passionate about Global Health, Wellness and Nutrition. In 2017, Government of Telangana allocated 1,30,000 Sq Feet Area to Life Span Pvt. Ltd., at Hyderabad to establish India’s one of the biggest dedicated nutraceuticals manufacturing facility. Today Life Span is the producers of nutrition, herbal, ayurvedic and organic products. Life Span Pvt Ltd is the largest dedicated and most hygienic manufacturing facility in India. This manufacturing unit develops, manufactures, and markets over 500 variety of formulations with a team of highly qualified scientists, technicians combined with world class manufacturing facility. Life Span Pvt Ltd has already started getting recognition worldwide. It also has a separate vertical for sports nutrition and hemp based products. Life Span has also started working with different state governments and wants to create a niche for itself in the Hemp based products in India. Recently, Life Span acquired 500 acres of land for organic farming and to support the Research & Development division with all required ingredients in development of new formulations. Ram, has set up a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest machinery and world class equipment. The manufacturing unit is built as per the USFDA norms. In fact, Life Span’s quality standard comply with UKMHRA, TGA Australia, ISO, NSF, Aayush, CGMP and many others. The Research & Development division of Life Span is equipped with complete range of sophisticated analytical instrumentation including HPLC, GC, UV, ICP-OES, GC FID & ECD, fully automatic leak test apparatus, bursting strength apparatus, Halogen Moisture meter, Brookfield Viscometer and Automatic hardness tester. The Research & Development division also has a facility for micro biology testing from detecting pesticides and other contaminations in raw materials, packaging materials and finished goods.A post graduate with additional degrees in management, public relations and law. Equipped with the skill to quickly analyse key business drivers and develop appropriate strategies, Ram ventured into the media sector in 2010. Making his first acquisition, he became the Managing Partner of Power Politics, one of India’s most read political magazine. He foresaw education as the next big thing in the market and established 195 Overseas Pvt Ltd. in 2012 in Hyderabad. The consultancy helps budding aspirants to upgrade their careers through overseas education and has a vast immigration knowledge base. It has tied-up with more than 100 international universities from different countries including such as USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Switzerland and Singapore, offering access to high quality education in IT. Its unique and effective training methodologies and updated course designs give it an edge in the competitive training market. All the programs were designed by IITs and IIM professionals. Today more than one lakh students are getting trained annually through APLL in 22 states, through 1500 plus partners. In 2014, Ram also founded the FEEL Foundation, an NGO imparting education to the socially and economically marginalized through workshops. With the continuing efforts of Ram, Feel Foundation has been able to conduct more than 800 blood donation camps, inspired 2000 people to pledge for their eyes and organised programs like Walk, Jog and Run to introduced health consciousness in people. The NGO has also helped the government to deal with natural disasters such as draughts and floods and contribute to women empowerment.In 2019, Life Span Pvt Ltd was awarded Most Promising Company to Invest In (Health and Wellness Sector) and Best Startup of the Year at Global Indian Business Excellence Awards 2019, held at House of Commons, London UK. Apart from this Ram was awarded 'Young Entrepreneur' of the year 2016 award by the Times Group. In 2016, he was also presented with the 'Bharat Nirman Award for Economic Growth and Social Development' by the Global Achiever Foundation, New Delhi. The award recognises social contributions by Indian entrepreneurs. Ram has also received multiple awards from various NGOs for being an 'Active Society Representative'. Presently, Ram shuttles between Dubai and India for work.Ram looks upto GR Reddy, Founder and MD of Husys Consulting Limited. “I’ve learned everything I know about financial management and public relations from him”, he said. Infact, he’s also taught me the virtue of patience in business, says Ram. P Sridhar Reddy, founder and CEO of companies such as CtrlS and Cloud4C, is another inspiration of his life. “Whenever I talk to him, I feel I can do anything. I am inspired by his professional journey and have learned the skills of team management from him,” says Ram, adding that leadership and team work are other lessons Reddy has taught him. Ram attributes his sense of spirituality to IAS Officer, K Siva Prasad.“I wouldn’t have achieved what I have today if he hadn’t taught me how to be content and achieve inner peace,” Ram adds. Today Ram is a serial investor in many companies. He also plans to invest in Infra Management, e-waste recycling ventures and spread his business to different parts of the world. His inter personal skills combined with strategic planning, innovation and quick decisions, are his core strengths.