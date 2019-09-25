  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

A look at India's cashless revolution

India, in particular, is seeing a digital payments boom, second in growth only to Russia

By Varsha Meghani
Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:28:58 AM IST
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:35:08 AM IST

g_121611_digital_payments_280x210.jpgImage: Shutterstock

India saw a 38.5 percent jump in non-cash transaction volumes between 2016 and 2017, second only to Russia (39.5 percent). The adoption of digital wallets, the success of ecommerce platforms and innovation in mobile payments have driven this growth, notes consultancy Capgemini it its World Payments Report 2019. India, in particular, is seeing a digital payments boom. The National Payment Council of India’s efforts in promoting instant payments and open APIs is also key.

g_121613_cashless_transactions_280x210.jpg

Cards were the most dominant form of payment globally in 2017, says the report. Debit card transaction volumes grew by 17 percent, most noticeably in emerging markets. Emerging Asia, which includes India, recorded 34 percent growth, Latin America 14 percent and the Middle East and Africa region 23 percent. Credit card volumes grew only by 11 percent globally. “More and more millennials appear to be avoiding credit, while the current levels of interest rates and capital adequacy ratios are challenging the industry,” say the authors of the report.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

VW Executives and Ex-CEO charged with market manipulation
VW Executives and Ex-CEO charged with market manipulation
WeWork breaks up with CEO
WeWork breaks up with CEO
How do shareholder engagements work?
IESE Business School
How do shareholder engagements work?
A look at India's cashless revolution
Varsha Meghani
A look at India's cashless revolution
iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: This season's top six new smartphone launches
Rajiv Singh
iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: This season's top six new smartphone launches
RFID: Yesterday's blockchain
IMD business school
RFID: Yesterday's blockchain
Oil giants mount a defense, under fire from climate activists
Oil giants mount a defense, under fire from climate activists
Falguni Nayar, Upasana Taku on Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen 2019 list
Naandika Tripathi
Falguni Nayar, Upasana Taku on Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen 2019 list
iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: This season's top six new smartphone launches
How do shareholder engagements work?