iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: This season's top six new smartphone launches

Top players to offer phones with attractive features this festive season, unfazed by shrinking volumes

By Rajiv Singh
Published: Sep 25, 2019 09:55:32 AM IST
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:02:35 AM IST

Realme XT

Unfazed by the softening of the global premium smartphone market, which dipped 6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter this year—making it the second consecutive quarter of shrinking volumes—handset makers in India are putting up a brave front. They have announced a battery of launches across the mid-and-premium segments to light up the festive season.

Leading the pack is old warhorse Samsung, which is finally launching its much-touted foldable smartphone. The rest—all Chinese rivals—too have ensured that they load their handsets with attractive features to lure buyers. With the Chinese and American markets showing signs of a slowdown, India offers hope to the embattled global smartphone makers. Here’s a peep into what one might expect this festive season.

g_121607_smartphones_280x210.jpg

