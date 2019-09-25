iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: This season's top six new smartphone launches

Realme XT



Realme XT

Unfazed by the softening of the global premium smartphone market, which dipped 6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter this year—making it the second consecutive quarter of shrinking volumes—handset makers in India are putting up a brave front. They have announced a battery of launches across the mid-and-premium segments to light up the festive season.Leading the pack is old warhorse Samsung, which is finally launching its much-touted foldable smartphone. The rest—all Chinese rivals—too have ensured that they load their handsets with attractive features to lure buyers. With the Chinese and American markets showing signs of a slowdown, India offers hope to the embattled global smartphone makers. Here’s a peep into what one might expect this festive season.