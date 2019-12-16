  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

IPOs hit four-year low

Listed firms rely on qualified institutional placements to raise capital

Pooja Sarkar
By Pooja Sarkar, Forbes India Staff
Published: Dec 16, 2019 12:51:09 PM IST
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 01:35:34 PM IST
Full Bio

g_125069_bg_ipo_shutterstock_758302231_280x210.jpgImage: Shutterstock

Growth may have slowed, but markets continued with their bull run during the year. However, the sentiments weren’t echoed by companies launching initial public offerings (IPOs). According to Prime Database, from January to December 11, companies raised ₹11,861.56 crore, the lowest in four years, and a drop of 62 percent compared to the same period last year (₹30,959.07 crore).

This year’s largest IPO was led by Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd which raised ₹2,849.64 crore. In May-end, it sold its shares at ₹780 apiece during its IPO; they now trade at ₹288.9 per share, a drop of 62.9 percent. Other companies which listed during 2019 such as IRCTC Ltd and IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd have provided returns of over 100 percent to its investors since their IPO. "In the next two quarters starting the calendar year, we expect IPOs to pick up,” says Sourav Mallik, joint managing director at Kotak Investment Banking.

g_125071_leaderboard1-6_280x210.jpg
One issuance which caught investor attention was the listing of India’s first real estate investment trust—Embassy Office Parks—which raised ₹4,750 crore with domestic high net worth individuals and family offices lapping it up.

Listed firms depended heavily on qualified institutional placements (QIPs) to raise capital. Since January, companies raised ₹35,238.14 crore compared to ₹16,587.43 crore during the corresponding period last year, a two-fold increase. The activity picked up significantly since September. The fund raise has largely been led by Axis Bank Ltd which raised ₹12,500 crore followed by Bajaj Finance Ltd (₹8,500 crore). “Next year I again expect QIPs to be dominated by banks as they need to shore up capital," says Pranav Haldea of Prime Database.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Break bones, not ideals: When students become teachers
Sanitary Panels
Break bones, not ideals: When students become teachers
Marriott will open a W Hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Marriott will open a W Hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel
What's in it for Zomato to buy out cash-burning Uber Eats?
Sayan Chakraborty
What's in it for Zomato to buy out cash-burning Uber Eats?
IPOs hit four-year low
Pooja Sarkar
IPOs hit four-year low
UN Climate talks end in few commitments, 'lost opportunity'
UN Climate talks end in few commitments, 'lost opportunity'
Obese Indians at high risk of hypertension
Brand Connect
Obese Indians at high risk of hypertension
Meet the 17-yr-old on a mission to make medicine affordable
Varsha Meghani
Meet the 17-yr-old on a mission to make medicine affordable
Love your job? Someone may be taking advantage of you
Fuqua School of Business
Love your job? Someone may be taking advantage of you
UN Climate talks end in few commitments, 'lost opportunity'
Marriott will open a W Hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel