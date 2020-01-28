The 10 most hated office tasks in India are...

Illustration: Chaitanya Dinesh Surpur



(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

It is natural for employees to get frustrated when they have to do tasks they hate. When a task adds no value to their growth or it does not involve their intelligence, they get disinterested.“As human beings, we like to apply our intelligence. In the long term, you keep doing the tasks because you’re getting paid,” says Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA, Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation company. It has come up with a list of the most hated office tasks; while they can be done once in a while, doing them over time leads to fatigue.Some of these tasks are difficult to avoid, so companies must focus on automating the mundane ones. It should at least use software that reduces the burden of employees. A study commissioned by Automation Anywhere and conducted by OnePoll in January 2020 reveals that 97 percent of participants believe they would be more productive at work if many of their admin tasks were automated. “Their talent and skills would be better utilised, thereby making them happier at work.”