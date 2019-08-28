  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

What India's digital landscape will look like by 2030

By 2030, a billion Indians will have access to the Internet, and over 500 million will access it in regional languages. Here's what this means for the industry

Divya J Shekhar
By Divya J Shekhar, Forbes India Staff
Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:38:30 AM IST
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:41:28 AM IST
Full Bio

g_120315_digital_behaviour_280x210.jpgImage: Shutterstock

By 2030, a billion Indians will have access to the internet, about 839 million will be regular smartphone users and over 500 million will access digital content in regional languages, according to KPMG India’s Media and Entertainment Report 2019, titled ‘India’s Digital Future’. In the next decade, not only will the number of internet users double, but there will also be greater upward mobility.

The report segments the country’s digital user base into four categories: Digital Sophisticates, primarily English and Hindi language speakers with an annual income over $70,000 (approximately ₹50 lakh) who will consume global, urbane and paywall-driven content; Digital Enthusiasts, who will earn between $8,500 (₹6.08 lakh) and $70,000 (₹50 lakh), and will lead smartphone usage, streaming services and demand for regional content; Digital Mainstream category, the $4,000 (₹2.87 lakh) to $8,500 (₹6.08 lakh) income group, who will consume free online or OTT-driven content on their smartphones in Hindi or regional languages; and Fringe Users, who will have sporadic digital access due to poor connectivity or irregular income.

g_120317_digital_consumer_280x210.jpg
Digital Enthusiasts will become the single largest digital user group in India in the next decade due to rising income, easy availability of high-speed internet and confidence in going online. Comprising millennials (between 35 and 50 years in 2030) and generation-Z (25-35 years in 2030) who will be new entrants to the workforce, this category will “help shift the Indian digital story from one of passive consumption to deeper engagement and transactions”, says the report. 

(This story appears in the 13 September, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Jonathan Ponciano
David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
Kellogg School of Management
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
The unlikeliest power couple
Hayley Cuccinello
The unlikeliest power couple
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Comic: The great Indian circus
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The great Indian circus
What's eating rural India?
Samar Srivastava
What's eating rural India?
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
Naandika Tripathi
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
Pressing the EV accelerator
How toymaker Zuru made a family of billionaires