Why investors are pulling out of equity mutual funds

November’s net mutual fund numbers indicate that keeping some money aside is the preferred strategy. Net inflows, which had averaged between ₹ 6,000 crore and ₹ 9,000 crore between June and October fell to ₹ 1,311 crore in November (see graph), according to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India. “The headlines are not very positive on the economy front. Even on the global front there are a lot of headwinds,” says Akhil Chaturvedi, associate director–head of sales & distribution, Motilal Oswal AMC. “That seems to have prompted the investors who have made some money to move out.” November’s net mutual fund numbers indicate that keeping some money aside is the preferred strategy. Net inflows, which had averaged between6,000 crore and9,000 crore between June and October fell to1,311 crore in November (see graph), according to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India. “The headlines are not very positive on the economy front. Even on the global front there are a lot of headwinds,” says Akhil Chaturvedi, associate director–head of sales & distribution, Motilal Oswal AMC. “That seems to have prompted the investors who have made some money to move out.”

With two years of weak returns in mid and small cap funds, a slowing economy and global trade tensions, Indian investors too are getting nervous about their equity investments.Mid and small-cap funds seem to have been the worst-hit. Inflows into mid cap and small cap fell from1,091 crore in October to801 crore in November and678 crore to261 crore respectively.