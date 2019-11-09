  1. Home
Four must-have luxury watches this season

From Chopard's Happy Sport line to Panerai's Luminor Due collection, here's what to watch out for this gifting season

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 9, 2019 08:47:39 AM IST
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 11:48:35 AM IST

Refined time
Two new Slimline Perpetual Calendar Manufacture timepieces from Frédérique Constant highlight a grey dial with sunray decoration and applied indexes featuring Perlage and circular Côtes de Genève decoration on the movement, all in a refined polished stainless steel, or rose gold-plated polished stainless case. As a Perpetual Calendar, this timepiece not only indicates the lunar cycles but also the minutes, hours, date, day, month and year in four digits
Starry, starry night
Chopard’s Happy Sport line is a horological and metaphorical jewellery creation. Made from 18 karat rose gold that is sourced ethically, it is adorned with snow-set diamonds. Its dial features a luminous starry background made of aventurine glass, a material recognisable by its deep blue colour and the glittering effect of its inclusions. To complete the night-sky appearance, Chopard has dotted it with gold studs and threads tracing the outlines of the most famous constellations in the Northern hemisphere.
chopard.com

Limited luxury
The limited edition Polaris Date from Jaeger-LeCoultre combines high-watchmaking expertise with vintage design motifs. Drawing inspiration from the 1970 Polaris II, it features a new hand-lacquered, blue double-gradient dial with sunrayed, grained and opaline finish. The central disc and main dial each incorporate a shimmering, colour-change effect—from deep turquoise to royal blue. The blue rubber Clous de Paris strap is colour-matched to the inner bezel, which, like the original Memovox Polaris and Polaris II, rotates for added functionality.
jaeger-lecoultre.com

New, and updated
The Luminor Due collection of watches from Panerai has been mechanically redesigned in terms of size and consequently the timepieces are innovative. The collection has three new models that share the brushed titanium of the case and the blue satiné soleil finish of the dial, and three updated models of varied character, which embody a consistent array of style and versatility. All have mechanical Manufacture movements and changeable straps. 
panerai.com

(This story appears in the 22 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

