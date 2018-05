Sculpted pen and stylish timepieces

Style

ArgentOr Silver’s latest collection, called Enamel Inlay, marries the elegance of silver with the perkiness of enamel in striking colours. The collection comprises inventive nut bowls, candle holders and platters, and incorporates floral and quirky motifs.

In 2018, Roger Dubuis hits the runway with its very own Haute Couture watch trilogy's Velvet collection.The three new Velvet Caviar models are coupled with the collection's signature diamond-studded white or pink gold cases, and an attractive choice of dials and sparkling straps made of miniscule black or white crystal marbles inspired by the finest caviar.Montegrappa's Genio Creativo series honours great artists and writers, with each pen representing an intellectual giant, like the sculptor Antonio Canova. The series has a limited edition of 260 fountain pens and 260 rollerball pens—the number of years since Canova's birth—in polished bronze trim, black resin and a marble composite depicting his famous sculpture Le Grazie.The Black Steel's modern designs are minimalistic and functional, and derive their inspiration from the geometry and vintage of industrial equipment. Hence, you will find elements such as pressure gauges and mechanical gears.