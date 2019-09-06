  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Timeline: India's fight against Section 377

On September 6, 2018, India decriminalised Section 377, and therefore, homosexuality. Here's a look at the major events that led to the historic judgment

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 6, 2019 11:31:58 AM IST
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 11:34:34 AM IST

g_120751_untitleddesign_280x210.jpg

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Jonathan Ponciano
David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
Kellogg School of Management
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
The unlikeliest power couple
Hayley Cuccinello
The unlikeliest power couple
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Comic: The great Indian circus
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The great Indian circus
What's eating rural India?
Samar Srivastava
What's eating rural India?
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
Naandika Tripathi
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
The Planets, the Stars and Brad Pitt
I'm too old to be scared by much: Margaret Atwood on 'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel