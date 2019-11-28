Thoughts on leadership

Image:Shutterstock



(This story appears in the 06 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.I’ve learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.One leader, one people, signifies one master and millions of slaves.A throne is only a bench covered with velvet.It is better to have a lion at the head of an army of sheep, than a sheep at the head of an army of lions.When the best leader’s work is done the people say, ‘We did it ourselves’.You need a commitment which is long term and a commitment to leadership because that’s the only way you build excellence.To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.Leadership is hard to define and good leadership even harder. But if you can get people to follow you to the ends of the earth, you are a great leader.