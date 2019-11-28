Thoughts on leadership

Image:Shutterstock
Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.—Jack Welch
The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.—Ronald Reagan
I’ve learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.—Maya Angelou
A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.—Rosalynn Carter
One leader, one people, signifies one master and millions of slaves. —Albert Camus
A throne is only a bench covered with velvet. —Napoleon Bonaparte
It is better to have a lion at the head of an army of sheep, than a sheep at the head of an army of lions. —Daniel Defoe
When the best leader’s work is done the people say, ‘We did it ourselves’. —Lao Tzu
You need a commitment which is long term and a commitment to leadership because that’s the only way you build excellence. —Azim Premji
To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.—Eleanor Roosevelt
If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.—John Quincy Adams
Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.—Ralph Waldo Emerson
Leadership is hard to define and good leadership even harder. But if you can get people to follow you to the ends of the earth, you are a great leader. —Indra Nooyi
(This story appears in the 06 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)