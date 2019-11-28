  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on leadership

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 28, 2019 11:21:29 AM IST
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:36:25 AM IST

g_124207_jack_welch_280x210.jpgImage:Shutterstock

Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.
—Jack Welch

The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.
—Ronald Reagan

I’ve learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
—Maya Angelou

A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.
—Rosalynn Carter

One leader, one people, signifies one master and millions of slaves.
—Albert Camus

A throne is only a bench covered with velvet.
—Napoleon Bonaparte

It is better to have a lion at the head of an army of sheep, than a sheep at the head of an army of lions.
—Daniel Defoe

When the best leader’s work is done the people say, ‘We did it ourselves’.
—Lao Tzu

You need a commitment which is long term and a commitment to leadership because that’s the only way you build excellence.
—Azim Premji

To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.
—Eleanor Roosevelt

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.
—John Quincy Adams

Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.
—Ralph Waldo Emerson

Leadership is hard to define and good leadership even harder. But if you can get people to follow you to the ends of the earth, you are a great leader.
—Indra Nooyi

(This story appears in the 06 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Infographic: RIL's key milestones as it hits Rs10 lakh crore market cap
Forbes India
Infographic: RIL's key milestones as it hits Rs10 lakh crore market cap
Best Company - Public Sector: Indraprastha Gas
Samar Srivastava
Best Company - Public Sector: Indraprastha Gas
Christmas shopping: The worst tech gifts we give (and how to do better)
Christmas shopping: The worst tech gifts we give (and how to do better)
Trump signs Hong Kong democracy legislation, angering China
Trump signs Hong Kong democracy legislation, angering China
Thoughts on leadership
Forbes India
Thoughts on leadership
India's Richest 2019: Byju Raveendran makes a big splash
Sayan Chakraborty
India's Richest 2019: Byju Raveendran makes a big splash
Well-connected entrepreneurs tend to stop growing their networks
Fuqua School of Business
Well-connected entrepreneurs tend to stop growing their networks
'Philanthropists need to be humble': Azim Premji Foundation CEO
Divya J Shekhar
'Philanthropists need to be humble': Azim Premji Foundation CEO
India's Richest 2019: Byju Raveendran makes a big splash
Trump signs Hong Kong democracy legislation, angering China