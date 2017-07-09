Full List »
Thoughts on rain

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 9, 2017


Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.
—Rabindranath Tagore

Predicting rain doesn’t count. Building arks does.
—Warren Buffett


The monsoons were the real thing; they dissolved things to the bone.
—Anjum Hasan

To know India and her people, one has to know the monsoon.
—Khushwant Singh


You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it.
—Denzel Washington

Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book.
—Bill Watterson


The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.
—Dolly Parton

Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.
—Roger Miller



Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life.
—John Updike




The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.
—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow


