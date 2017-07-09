Thoughts on rain

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.—Rabindranath Tagore
Predicting rain doesn’t count. Building arks does. —Warren Buffett
The monsoons were the real thing; they dissolved things to the bone. —Anjum Hasan
To know India and her people, one has to know the monsoon.—Khushwant Singh
You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it. —Denzel Washington
Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book. —Bill Watterson
The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain. —Dolly Parton
Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet. —Roger Miller
Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life. —John Updike
The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain. —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
