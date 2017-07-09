Love football? You'll love these bags









As the official licensing partner of UEFA Champions League, Montegrappa has created a range of ergonomically designed leather travel goods, themed around football. The Soft Travel Bag has net-cut handles and an adjustable shoulder belt along with two internal compartments and metal zip closures, while the Trolley Cabin Bag is a rigid, multi-pocket luggage with an extendable handle and four swivel wheels.These stackable chairs from Italy’s minimalistic and modern Alumito collection, designed by Pascal Bosetti, are made of aluminium, and thus lightweight. These ergonomically designed chairs are weather-resistant, making them perfect for gardens and terraces.Victorinox’s new Classic Limited Edition collection is a result of its sixth Classic Limited Edition Design Contest on the theme of animals of the world. The contest saw 1,254 animal-themed motifs being submitted, with entries from Switzerland, Germany, Romania, Mexico, Denmark, Australia and the US. The 10 winning motifs are now available on the company’s iconic Swiss Army Knives.The Titan Edge Ceramic collection continues the legacy of the hallmark, award-winning Edge series. It is claimed that the collection has the slimmest ceramic watches in the world, with a thickness of 4.4 mm. Designed with a 0.30 mm wafer-thin sunburst dial and applied indices to make time reading legible, Edge Ceramic is available in two variants—black with rose gold indices, and anthracite grey with silver indices.