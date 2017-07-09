Full List »
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Nuggets

Love football? You'll love these bags

A pick of the best, the latest, the greenest, the quirkiest, the most luxurious... that money can buy

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 9, 2017


mg_97737_ucl_trolley_bag_280x210.jpg
mg_97757_soft_leather_products_280x210.jpg

Style
Bags of comfort
As the official licensing partner of UEFA Champions League, Montegrappa has created a range of ergonomically designed leather travel goods, themed around football. The Soft Travel Bag has net-cut handles and an adjustable shoulder belt along with two internal compartments and metal zip closures, while the Trolley Cabin Bag is a rigid, multi-pocket luggage with an extendable handle and four swivel wheels.
montegrappa.com


mg_97759_chairs_280x210.jpg
Home
Outdoor simplicity
These stackable chairs from Italy’s minimalistic and modern Alumito collection, designed by Pascal Bosetti, are made of aluminium, and thus lightweight. These ergonomically designed chairs are weather-resistant, making them perfect for gardens and terraces.
vectorprojectsindia.com

mg_97739_swiss_army_knief_280x210.jpg
Travel
Jungle land
Victorinox’s new Classic Limited Edition collection is a result of its sixth Classic Limited Edition Design Contest on the theme of animals of the world. The contest saw 1,254 animal-themed motifs being submitted, with entries from Switzerland, Germany, Romania, Mexico, Denmark, Australia and the US. The 10 winning motifs are now available on the company’s iconic Swiss Army Knives.
victorinox.com

mg_97741_edge_ceramic_black_duo_280x210.jpg
Style
Edge of time
The Titan Edge Ceramic collection continues the legacy of the hallmark, award-winning Edge series. It is claimed that the collection has the slimmest ceramic watches in the world, with a thickness of 4.4 mm. Designed with a 0.30 mm wafer-thin sunburst dial and applied indices to make time reading legible, Edge Ceramic is available in two variants—black with rose gold indices, and anthracite grey with silver indices.
titanworld.com

(This story appears in the 21 July, 2017 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More

MORE STORIES

Monica Bathija
Thailand: A beachside story
Saurabh Mukherjea, Prashant Mittal
Ten interesting things we read this week
IIM Bangalore
Of Chanakya's Spies, Bentham's Panopticon, China and India
Varsha Meghani
XSEED: A class apart
Pravin Palande
Axis Bank Q2 results: Net profit grows 36 percent
Aveek Datta
Forbes 400 List: Combined net worth of America's richest rises to $2.7 trillion
Ruchika Shah
Bajaj Auto's second quarter profit dips marginally but Street optimistic
Harichandan Arakali
Wipro Q2: CEO says company 'on trajectory' to bridge growth gap with peers by March
Comments
Digital transformation: How to lead and win
Thoughts on rain
You might also want to read
next
prev
related stories