  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on resolutions

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 15, 2020 12:23:05 PM IST
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:26:48 PM IST

g_126523_chuck_palahniuk_280x210.jpgChuck Palahniuk
Image: Shutterstock

If you flee from the things you fear, there’s no resolution.
—Chuck Palahniuk

Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’
—Alfred Lord Tennyson

Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.
—Hal Borland

Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.
—Charles F Kettering

May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!
—Aleister Crowley

Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.
—Alan Cohen

Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account.
—Oscar Wilde

New Year’s Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.
—James Agate

Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.    
—Martin Luther King Jr

Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.    
—St Francis of Assisi

Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.
—Cavett Robert

Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average. Which means you’ve met your New Year’s resolution.
—Jay Leno

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
—Lao Tzu

(This story appears in the 17 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

'Rise above using gender as a selling point for CSR': Apsara Reddy
Apsara Reddy
'Rise above using gender as a selling point for CSR': Apsara Reddy
'Women no longer hide behind silence, stigma'
Nandita Gandhi
'Women no longer hide behind silence, stigma'
On words: 'Disruption' and climate change? They are connected
Darden School of Business
On words: 'Disruption' and climate change? They are connected
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption - Hyderabad Edition
Brand Connect
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption - Hyderabad Edition
Grindr, Tinder and OkCupid spread personal details, study says
Grindr, Tinder and OkCupid spread personal details, study says
For Prince Harry, no special treatment in Canada
For Prince Harry, no special treatment in Canada
Thoughts on resolutions
Forbes India
Thoughts on resolutions
Manufacturing will account for over 20% of GDP: M&M Group chief economist
Sachidanand Shukla
Manufacturing will account for over 20% of GDP: M&M Group chief economist
Manufacturing will account for over 20% of GDP: M&M Group chief economist
For Prince Harry, no special treatment in Canada