Thoughts on resolutions

(This story appears in the 17 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

If you flee from the things you fear, there’s no resolution.Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account.New Year’s Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average. Which means you’ve met your New Year’s resolution.A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.