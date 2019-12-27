Thoughts on television

Image: Hulton-Deutsch collection / Corbis via Getty Images



Television is a medium of entertainment which permits millions of people to listen to the same joke at the same time, and yet remain lonesome.

—TS Eliot



Television is the menace that everyone loves to hate but can’t seem to live without.

—Paddy Chayefsky



Every time you think television has hit its lowest ebb, a new program comes along to make you wonder where you thought the ebb was.

—Art Buchwald



Television has brought back murder into the home—where it belongs.

—Alfred Hitchcock



Television is better than it’s ever been in history. A lot of stories are being pushed, because of how complicated they are to make, toward Netflix and other channels on cable.

—Leonardo DiCaprio



Television is an invention that permits you to be entertained in your living room by people you wouldn’t have in your home.

—David Frost



I must say I find television very educational. The minute somebody turns it on, I go to the library and read a good book.

—Groucho Marx



For so many people, television and movies may be the only way they understand people who aren’t like them.

—Michelle Obama



Television has raised writing to a new low.

—Samuel Goldwyn



When I got my first television set, I stopped caring so much about having close relationships.

—Andy Warhol



In Beverly Hills... they don’t throw their garbage away. They make it into television shows.

—Woody Allen



I hate television. I hate it as much as peanuts. But I can’t stop eating peanuts.

—Orson Welles



Film is a very tight little box. If you don’t fit in that box, you’re gone. Television, there’s more room to move around.

—George Lucas



When a country wants television more than they want clean water, they’ve lost their grip.

—Lewis Black



Television has a different biorhythm than movies. I love the biorhythm of TV.

—Steven Spielberg





