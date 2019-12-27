  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on television

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 27, 2019 09:21:09 AM IST
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 09:22:15 AM IST

g_125587_ts_eliot_280x210.jpgImage: Hulton-Deutsch collection / Corbis via Getty Images

Television is a medium of entertainment which permits millions of people to listen to the same joke at the same time, and yet remain lonesome.
—TS Eliot

Television is the menace that everyone loves to hate but can’t seem to live without.
—Paddy Chayefsky

Every time you think television has hit its lowest ebb, a new program comes along to make you wonder where you thought the ebb was.    
—Art Buchwald

Television has brought back murder into the home—where it belongs.
—Alfred Hitchcock

Television is better than it’s ever been in history. A lot of stories are being pushed, because of how complicated they are to make, toward Netflix and other channels on cable.
—Leonardo DiCaprio

Television is an invention that permits you to be entertained in your living room by people you wouldn’t have in your home.    
—David Frost

I must say I find television very educational. The minute somebody turns it on, I go to the library and read a good book.
—Groucho Marx

For so many people, television and movies may be the only way they understand people who aren’t like them.
—Michelle Obama

Television has raised writing to a new low.    
—Samuel Goldwyn

When I got my first television set, I stopped caring so much about having close relationships.
—Andy Warhol

In Beverly Hills... they don’t throw their garbage away. They make it into television shows.
—Woody Allen

I hate television. I hate it as much as peanuts. But I can’t stop eating peanuts.
—Orson Welles

Film is a very tight little box. If you don’t fit in that box, you’re gone. Television, there’s more room to move around.
—George Lucas

When a country wants television more than they want clean water, they’ve lost their grip.
—Lewis Black

Television has a different biorhythm than movies. I love the biorhythm of TV.
—Steven Spielberg

(This story appears in the 20 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine
Kunal Purandare
Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine
Thoughts on television
Forbes India
Thoughts on television
How much does management matter to productivity?
Stanford
How much does management matter to productivity?
Shopping for black-owned brands
Shopping for black-owned brands
The $100 Billion Man: How LVMH's Bernard Arnault stitched together a giant fortune
Susan Adams
The $100 Billion Man: How LVMH's Bernard Arnault stitched together a giant fortune
'Tech alone won't solve a problem': Rohit Jain
Rajiv Singh
'Tech alone won't solve a problem': Rohit Jain
Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur tears down the boundaries
Kathakali Chanda
Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur tears down the boundaries
In New York, making ends meet on the 5-cent recycling deposit
In New York, making ends meet on the 5-cent recycling deposit
How much does management matter to productivity?
Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine