Thoughts on women





When you lose a couple of times, it makes you realise how difficult it is to win.

—Steffi Graf







In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; if you want anything done, ask a woman.

—Margaret Thatcher





If you obey the rules, you miss all the fun.

—Katharine Hepburn

If you obey the rules, you miss all the fun.



A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.

—Madonna

A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.



Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.

—JK Rowling

Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.



People think at the end of the day that a man is the only answer [to fulfilment]. Actually a job is better for me.

—Princess Diana



People think at the end of the day that a man is the only answer [to fulfilment]. Actually a job is better for me.

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was oftena woman.The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men; they are far superior and alwayshave been.Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be.The best protection any woman can have... is courage.A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.Images: Jim Carrey: Steve Marcus / Reuters; Steffi Graf: Steve Marcus / Reuters, Margaret Thatcher: Tim Roney / Getty Images Katharine Hepburn: Ho New / Reuters; Madonna: Reuters; Jk Rowling: Reuters; Princess Diana: Reuters