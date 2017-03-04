Thoughts on women

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes. —Jim Carrey
I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often
a woman.—Virginia Woolf
When you lose a couple of times, it makes you realise how difficult it is to win.
—Steffi Graf
The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me. —Ayn Rand
In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; if you want anything done, ask a woman.
—Margaret Thatcher
I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men; they are far superior and always
have been. —William Golding
If you obey the rules, you miss all the fun.
—Katharine Hepburn
Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be.—Elizabeth Gilbert
A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.
—Madonna
The best protection any woman can have... is courage. —Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.
—JK Rowling
A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim. —Maya Angelou
People think at the end of the day that a man is the only answer [to fulfilment]. Actually a job is better for me.
—Princess Diana
