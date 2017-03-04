TRENDING : #Q4Earnings
Thoughts on women

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 4, 2017

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.  
—Jim Carrey

I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often
a woman.
—Virginia Woolf

When you lose a couple of times, it makes you realise how difficult it is to win.
—Steffi Graf

The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.
—Ayn Rand

In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; if you want anything done, ask a woman.
—Margaret Thatcher
I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men; they are far superior and always
have been.
—William Golding

If you obey the rules, you miss all the fun.
—Katharine Hepburn

Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be.
—Elizabeth Gilbert

A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.
—Madonna
The best protection any woman can have... is courage.
—Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.
—JK Rowling

A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.  
—Maya Angelou

People think at the end of the day that a man is the only answer [to fulfilment]. Actually a job is better for me.
—Princess Diana

