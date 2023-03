Here are the highlights from the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on March 24, which celebrated India's top entrepreneurs who are using technology and unique business models to build companies that are bridging critical gaps in the market

Forbes India Deputy Editor Ruchika Shah delivered the welcome address. She said, "Every year, FILA, as we call it, recognises whom I like to call India’s most stubborn leaders.…you need leaders who refuse to give up in the eye of a storm, are willing to evolve, and even listen to the softest voice in the room."