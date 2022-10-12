Home Multimedia Photos FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil or Germany or Argentina, who India's top CEOs and celebrities are cheering for?











FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil or Germany or Argentina, who India's top CEOs and celebrities are cheering for? From Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha to cricketer Shreyas Iyer to artist Armaan Malik, who's who of Indian glitterati have picked their favourites ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-off in Qatar in November Curated By: Forbes India







Image by : Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India 1/9

















Andrew Holland

CEO, Avendus Capital

Team he supports: England

As a kid growing up, going to watch football on a Saturday was all we spoke about during the week. I try to follow England wherever they play in World Cups, depending on how deep they go [into the tournament]. The current team, though young, is talented enough to get their act together. In the last four to six years, these players have been taking the team deeper. They have a good opportunity to do as well as last time, if not better, with Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden as the standout players. If not England, Germany and Brazil could both stand a chance of winning the World Cup.