FIFA World Cup 2022: Greatest show on Earth returns

At its best and its worst, the FIFA World Cup is more thrilling than any other event can conjure up. A live performance unequalled in its vigour and trickery, the thralling geometry of its movement a mere foil to the violent earnestness of its combat. From 1930 to 2022, from Pele to Zidane to Mbappe, here's a walk down the lanes of the history of the beautiful game