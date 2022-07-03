  1. Home
  4. Men in Blue: On the brink of a massive world record

Men in Blue: On the brink of a massive world record

Team India stand on the cusp of achieving an all-time record of winning 13 consecutive Twenty20 Internationals. The Men in Blue can create history if they win the opening T20I of the five-match series against South Africa when the bilateral series gets underway from June 9, 2022, onwards. Here's a short glimpse tracing India's journey to the brink of achieving their world record
Published: Jun 8, 2022
1 India vs Afghanistan_KL & Rohit

Image by : Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

1/12
India vs Afghanistan (November 3, 2021)
India secured their first win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played a vital role, with a 140-run opening partnership. India scored 210 runs and restricted their subcontinental neighbours to 144 in the run chase. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

