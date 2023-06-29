Home Multimedia Photos Pharrell Williams funks up his first offering as creative director for Louis Vuitton at Paris fashion week











Pharrell Williams funks up his first offering as creative director for Louis Vuitton at Paris fashion week After his earlier collaborations with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008, Pharrell comes home as the new Men's Creative Director, presenting his first offering this week on the open-air runway at Paris fashion week. Pharrell's role in bringing together hip-hop and fashion has opened the doors for more Black artists to create a space for themselves in an industry that continues to keep them out Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







128







128



Image by : Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters 1/10



















Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams appears at the end of his showing of Menswear collection during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2023. Pharrell isn't a designer by training. As one half of the hip-hop production duo The Neptunes, growing up in Virginia Beach in the early 1990s, Pharrell focused on skateboarding, his other passion, and bucked the grimy thug style trend, embracing trucker hats, skater tees and sneakers, drawn by their affordability and his ability to tweak them to his personal style.