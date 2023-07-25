Home Multimedia Photos Tour de France 2023: The beauty and brutality of the world's most prestigious cycling event











Tour de France 2023: The beauty and brutality of the world's most prestigious cycling event Cheered on by huge, partying, younger crowds this year, the Tour de France that began in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1, covered a spectacular 3,404-kilometre route, ending in Paris, France, on Sunday. During the race, the riders tackled eight gruelling mountain stages and individual time trials on trips to the Pyrenees and Alps and treacherous conditions exacerbated by rain that epitomised the unpredictable and captivating nature of one of the world's most prestigious cycling events. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard from Team Jumbo-Visma was crowned the winner for a second year Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







Image by : Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP





































Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the team leader's yellow jersey, cycles on the Champs Elysee avenue during the 21st and final stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris on July 23, 2023. Jonas enjoyed some champagne on the ride in and was officially crowned winner of the Tour de France for a second year, winning by 7 minutes, 29 seconds over second-placed Tadej Pogačar (Team Emirates)