Home Multimedia Photos Photo essay: Mizoram and it's unparalleled passion for football











Photo essay: Mizoram and it's unparalleled passion for football Forbes India travelled to Mizoram to understand how in recent years, the state has turned into a hotbed for young football talent. With the FIFA World Cup's final coming up, here are a few glimpses of the pure love for football in the region Curated By: Mexy Xavier, Naini Thaker







525







525



Image by : Image: Mexy Xavier 1/18



































A young football student, taking a break during an Under-10 training session, at the Lammual stadium in Aizawl. The Mizoram Football Association, along with the All India Football Federation, have been conducting grassroots-level programmes at nominal charges.

