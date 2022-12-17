Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. Photo essay: Mizoram and it's unparalleled passion for football

Photo essay: Mizoram and it's unparalleled passion for football

Forbes India travelled to Mizoram to understand how in recent years, the state has turned into a hotbed for young football talent. With the FIFA World Cup's final coming up, here are a few glimpses of the pure love for football in the region
Published: Dec 17, 2022
SM_Image 1

Image by : Image: Mexy Xavier

1/18
  • Photo essay: Mizoram and it's unparalleled passion for football
  • Image 2
  • Image 3
  • Image 4
  • Image 5
  • Image 6
  • Image 7
  • Image 8
  • Image 9
  • Image 10
  • Image 11
  • Image 12
  • Image 13
  • Image 14
  • Image 15
  • Image 16
  • Image 17
  • Image 18
A young football student, taking a break during an Under-10 training session, at the Lammual stadium in Aizawl. The Mizoram Football Association, along with the All India Football Federation, have been conducting grassroots-level programmes at nominal charges.

More Photos

Goat carrier

On the move: Hermès and the history of motion

Nov 15, 2022
Ajmer

Football for freedom: Girls from rural Rajasthan play ball to fight patriarchy

Oct 17, 2022
1930 FIFA Trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: Greatest show on Earth returns

Oct 13, 2022
Andrew Holland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil or Germany or Argentina, who India's top CEOs and celebrities are cheering for

Oct 12, 2022
1_TOT Winners_9106.JPG

Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022 gala event: Celebrating poise, power, potential

Oct 4, 2022
Greece

Blackout: The energy crisis looming over Europe and the rest of the world

Sep 20, 2022
See More