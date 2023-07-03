Home Multimedia Photos Burning France: Riots expose deep-seated discontent, racial discrimination











Burning France: Riots expose deep-seated discontent, racial discrimination Rioting rages in cities across France for a fifth night despite huge police deployment and arrests, as a minority teen's killing by police unleashes unrest. Unruly protestors turn vandals, looting shops, exposing neglect and long-simmering racial tensions between police and minorities







Image by : Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

















Protesters clash with police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old French teen of Algerian descent killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 30, 2023. Fires raged around France as rioting and looting stretched into a fifth night in defiance of a massive police deployment.