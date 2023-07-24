Monsoon leaves a trail of disruption as it swirls around the country

Flood waters and incessant rainfall continued to disrupt lives across the country, with an orange alert in Gujarat as two national highways were closed on the heels of a ravaged Junagadh. At the same time, heavy landslides in Uttarkashi and Himachal left pilgrims and tourists stranded, a submerged village in hilly Raigad mourns its many deaths, and Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh, flees from a rising Hindon river. Trailing the rain's course over the weekend in photos

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath