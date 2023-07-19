Home Multimedia Photos Red Alert: WMO warns of increased risk of deaths as extreme weather grips continents











Red Alert: WMO warns of increased risk of deaths as extreme weather grips continents Barely two weeks after the Earth recorded its hottest days ever, heatwaves and wildfires have enveloped much of the Northern hemisphere and parts of Asia. Europe is on red alert while wildfires burn away in Greece, Spain and the US. The World Meteorological Organisation warns that the heat is set to intensify for a prolonged number of days Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







Image by : Tiziana FABI / AFP















A man puts his head in the water to cool off at the fountain in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. Europe braced for new high temperatures under a relentless heatwave and wildfires that have scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere.

