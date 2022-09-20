Blackout: The energy crisis looming over Europe and the rest of the world

Image by : Stelios Misinas / Reuters
1/15
A man loads a car with logs at a municipal park, as local officials provide free firewood for the upcoming winter months in Athens, Greece, on September 12, 2022. Doubled electricity bills—being subsidised by the government—and the prospect of heating source supplies being curtailed in the winter have driven more Greeks to look for wood-burning stoves and other alternatives. Internet searches for wood-burning stove hunts were up 318 percent in the first 10 days of this month.