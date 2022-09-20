Blackout: The energy crisis looming over Europe and the rest of the world

  1. Home
A looming global energy crisis—triggered by the Russia Ukraine war—threatens to spiral out of control this winter as a sharp increase in tariffs and the pressure to meet climate goals fuel rising discontent in Europe and elsewhere
Published: Sep 20, 2022
A man loads a car with logs at a municipal park, as local officials provide free firewood for the upcoming winter months in Athens, Greece, on September 12, 2022. Doubled electricity billsbeing subsidised by the governmentand the prospect of heating source supplies being curtailed in the winter have driven more Greeks to look for wood-burning stoves and other alternatives. Internet searches for wood-burning stove hunts were up 318 percent in the first 10 days of this month.

