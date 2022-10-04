  1. Home
  4. Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022 gala event: Celebrating poise, power, potential

The second edition of Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow saw a gala night like no other. From unicorn makers such as Varun and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth to legacy entrepreneurs such as Kairav Engineer of Astral Pipes to Bollywood stars Such as Alia Bhatt arrived at the platform that recognised and celebrated the superstars of tomorrow
Published: Oct 4, 2022
Image by : Forbes India Photo Team

1/18
  • Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022 gala event: Celebrating poise, power, potential
Winners of the second edition of Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event held in Mumbai on September 30, 2022.

