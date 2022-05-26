



Multiple startups are applying innovation to address various aspects of sustainability and pollution, and creating new-age products with multiple use cases. Read about some key companies here.



In a nation where recycling activities are relegated to a fragmented informal sector, leading to mismanagement of valuable materials and creating enormous marine and terrestrial litter, Banyan Nation is one of India’s first vertically integrated plastic recycling companies. It uses its proprietary technology platform to integrate thousands of informal workers into its supply chain and produces premium-quality recycled polyolefin plastics (PE and PP) for mainstream and high-quality applications.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)