Dolly Singh has the last laugh, always





For someone who has been incessantly trolled on social media to get her teeth fixed, Dolly Singh had the last laugh as photos of her flashing her pearly whites adorned hoardings across the country. The comedian is the face of dental care brand Colgate India whose ads convey that women featured in them have embraced their teeth and bodies.



“When people stare at my teeth, I smile out loud,” says Singh in Colgate’s new toothpaste ad. The 29-year-old concedes that being an influencer and digital content creator is a double-edged sword. It invites a lot of trolling and backlash that inadvertently takes a toll on her mental health.





(This story appears in the 29 July, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)